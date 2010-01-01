Signed in as:
Wern Ddu is a beautiful, fully equipped Welsh holiday cottage to let in the rural idyllic Senni valley, nestled in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons. With the river running by and views from the patio of Pen y Fan and deep in the Dark Sky area, the secluded cottage has the most fantastic views and walks on the doorstep. If you’re looking for peace and quiet then this is for you.
Wern Ddu, Heol Senni, Defynnog, Brecon, Powys. LD3 8ST Wales
Email us Puddystow@googlemail.com
